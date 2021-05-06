Wonderland Dessert Co. brings cake customization to the forefront

COLORADO SPRINGS — Started during January of 2021 and reporting rapid growth, Wonderland Desserts Company, owned and operated by sisters Katherine Anthony and Kimberly Andino, is churning out custom cakes and tasty treats of all sorts to folks in the Colorado Springs area.

Born out of a desire to bring an extra dose of sweets-based joy to those in the Colorado Springs area while also fulfilling these sisters' love of baking, Wonderland is focused on providing a long menu of cakes, cookies, dessert boxes, charcuterie boards, and treats while also providing options to customize your own creations.

With options to customize frosting, glaze, filling, and more, this business sees a wide array of cake-based taste profiles.

The operation started back in January in a shared kitchen space, but a massive amount of community support and the corresponding demand for their product, allowed these sisters to expand into their own kitchen after only six weeks.

"This is incredible and it's absolutely a dream come true," stated Kimberly.

Now the two are renting the kitchen space at the old Happy Belly Taco location (125 N Spruce St.) with hopes/plans to rent the seating area within the next several months in order to allow visitors to actually visit and customize their cakes in person; currently Wonderland only offers pickup/delivery.

"so we can't have people in just yet, but hopefully soon," said Kimberly.

"Then they can actually walk down the line and order and we'll build the desserts in front of them, and that will be really fun," commented Katherine.

The hope of both Kimberly and Katherine is to brighten the day of anyone who orders from their shop and provide a unique experience for every individual.

"We hope that [our food] makes them smile," said Katherine.

"It's all about community and love and just knowing that each one of these things that we're hand crafting, is hopefully going to make someone's day just so much better," finished Kimberly.

