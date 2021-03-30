Wildflour Bakehouse starts operations, gives back

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildflour Bakehouse, a small kitchen dedicated to the creation of vegan baked goods, started operations near the beginning of the year, working to brighten the days of those in the Colorado Springs area while also supporting farm animal sanctuaries.

Wildflour's kitchen is a shared space with a few other businesses; whipping up vegan breads, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and granola, the new bakery has been the dream of chef and owner, Kelly Almeida for a long, long time.

Recalling fond memories of baking alongside her mother and grandmother, Kelly feels called to the profession of peddling sweets and helping people start and end their day on the right foot.

"it's always been a dream of mine, I've always wanted to be my own boss, and baking is something I've always done, stated Kelly, "running a bakery just kind of seemed like a natural thing to me."

The addition of Wildflour to her life is also allowing Kelly to provide an example to her own daughters.

"[It's] a good thing for my daughters to look up to, to see that their mom can run [her] own business."

Not only a bakery, Wildflour is founded on the ideal of helping out in areas Kelly is passionate about. Ten percent of every purchase is put towards supporting a farm animal sanctuary.

"I guess because I wanted my bakery to do something more than just baking," added Kelly, "so giving back to places that are trying to save animals lives is important to me."

Looking to the future, Kelly is hoping to, at some point, open up a small trailer with which to peddle her wares.

"Eventually want to get a little trailer, hopefully, kind of like a food truck but just a little, tiny trailer. Yeah, I think that's the big goal," she finished.

For more information on Wildflour Bakehouse, CLICK HERE.