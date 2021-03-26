White Pie Pizzeria settles second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — White Pie Pizzeria, started in Denver a few years back, is now operating a second location in Colorado Springs. The goal of the brothers/owners, Kris and Jason Wallenta, is to provide an inviting atmosphere wile dishing out New Haven, Connecticut style pizzas that are reminiscent of those they enjoyed during their childhood.

White Pie, operated by the same family that owns Dos Santos, opened its doors to Colorado Springs residents during February of 2021, and has been working diligently to provide a setting that is perfect for family and friends, or as Kris Wallenta put it, a place to end the day right.

"Obviously connecting with the community is very, very important to us," said Kris, "but more than that, we want people to feel like they're walking into their home, that they're walking into a fun, warm, relaxing place. No matter what you had going on during your day, you're going to have a good time with us."

The kitchen is turning out a number of family recipes and food inspired from the Wallentas' youth, everything from beef carpaccio, charcuterie boards, to crudite and more and then, of course, there's the array of unique pizzas.

According to Kris, the hope is to introduce Colorado Springs to the pizza that he and his brother Jason grew up with, pizza that became a tradition in their lives.

"We have an Italian heritage, a passion for Italian food and a passion for pizza. We want to share our little bit of New Haven, Connecticut with people here in Colorado," stated Kris.

Since the opening, restaurant management has reported an amazing outpouring of support from the community.

"I want to see people coming back," commented Jacinda Gallegos, general manager at White Pie, "I want to see families grow, friendships grow, that's all I can ask for."

The business is already employing a little over 20 individuals with plans on increasing staff capacity as the year warms up and the patio, which will eventually feature fire pits and heaters, finishes construction.

According to Kris, the main dining room has a capacity of about 70 individuals, while the patio, once completed will be able to host nearly twice that number.

To learn more about the new pizzeria, CLICK HERE.