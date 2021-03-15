What's Left Records: Vinyl sanctuary in a digital world

COLORADO SPRINGS — Started by brothers Bryan and Sean Ostrow, What's Left Records provides a space for those who love the physical copies of music to come peruse, find new bands/sounds, and dive into a non-digital world.

When the pandemic halted the work of these two music enthusiasts, in the business of promoting and booking local bands, they turned their focus on creating a new space dedicated to getting music into people's hands.

"We turned the negative into a positive and used our unemployment money to create employment for ourselves," stated Bryan.

This resulted in the creation of What's Left Records during August of 2020.

The record shop is stacked to the rafters with CD's and vinyl, with work from local artists lining the walls and albums from approximately two dozen local bands featured and for sale in the shop's music lineup.

According to both Bryan and Sean, the space is meant to be for everyone and strongly promote the efforts of those local to the area.

"We just want a place to support local artists," said Bryan, "you know local community and just have a place where everyone is welcome."

The hope from this shop is that they can help folks find new sounds, creating a positive impact through music and conversation.

"I think music improves everything, you can put on an album that can convey your exact feelings and I think that's the most important thing right now," commented Sean.

Looking to the future, the Ostrow brothers seem content with their current location for the time being, but would love to someday have a space where they can host the occasional show.

