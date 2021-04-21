Waffee food truck looks to celebrate first anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Waffee food truck, opened during April of 2020, has been wheeling and dealing in specialty waffles for almost a year, working to bring a new breakfast taste experience to Colorado Springs.

The truck, which also peddles coffee and specialty drinks, got its start following a trip by owner Heather Schmidt to Belgium.

The trip helped to cement Heather's love for Belgium waffles, so when she returned she decided to make her own.

When 2020 rolled around, Heather took her love of waffles and paired it with the desire to secure a second revenue stream and started up Waffee, selling her creations first to her neighborhood and then to Colorado Springs at large.

"You know, we wanted something unique and something different," commented Heather, "and what goes great with waffles, but coffee! So we decided to mush the two together and come up with Waffee."

Each waffle is created from dough, which needs to rise, rather than batter and is infused with sugar crystals.

Far from only providing additional income to her family, the food truck was also created as a means to give her kids and their friends something to do during the chaotic past year.

"My kids were staying at home, they weren't getting out, they felt like we were [going through] cabin fever, so I thought this was a great opportunity to, one, teach them the business, and two, get them out of the house and actually doing something they can look forward to."

According to Heather, the truck, which currently operates on weekends, is now primarily run by her daughter and a few friends.

The truck celebrates its one-year anniversary near the end of April.

Looking to the future, Heather hopes to procure a kiosk for the business, bringing more waffles to more people.

