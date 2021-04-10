Turk N Stuff food truck brings family recipes to the forefront

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Turk N Stuff food truck, started during October of 2020, has leaped the hurdles of starting a business during the pandemic in order to bring family recipes and specialty turkey legs to the Colorado Springs food truck scene.

According to Joseph Merritt, who co-owns the truck along with his sister and step brother, the entire idea was inspired by his father, an incredible barbecue chef.

"He's been cooking food and serving people ever since I was born, so you know, we always said we were actually going to do that one day, and we did," Merritt commented.

Geared up with a full menu of tasty eats that includes Cajun food and specialty turkey legs, this food truck has made a name for itself over the past six months.

The goal is to share family inspired recipes with as many folks as possible, bringing smiles and full bellies to anyone and everyone.

"That's all we want, when a customer eats our food, they come back and say, hey that's delicious, we want some more of that," finished Merritt.

Looking ahead, the goal for Turk N Stuff is a brick and mortar location sometime down the road.

For more information on this food truck, CLICK HERE.