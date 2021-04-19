Tepex food truck brings local chef's dreams to the forefront

COLORADO SPRINGS — Opened during October of 2020, the Tepex food truck specializes in central Mexican cuisine and is the fulfillment of one Colorado Springs man's lifelong aspirations.

"For me," stated Fernando Trancoso, owner and chef of Tepex, "this is a tribute to my culture, to my history, to my people; that's what I intended when I opened this food truck."

Trancoso has a background in fine dining management and says he has been hoping and dreaming of operating his own space for his entire life.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely. I started in Mexico when i was a kid at the age of 12," Trancoso continued.

During 2020, he took the dive and spent the majority of his savings to create and begin running his very own food truck, taking his skills in the kitchen to the people in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas.

"You know, I'm dishwasher, I'm accountant, I'm marketing director, everything. I wake up in the middle of the night and go through my phone and say, I need this for tomorrow, and do that several times. So even if I'm not open for business, I'm still working."

According to Trancoso, his cooking has been well received and his business is trucking along.

"Chef Fernando always has a story with what he's serving, what part of the region in Mexico it is," commented Joe Ramirez, a supporter of Tepex, "I just love having some history behind his cuisine."

Looking to the future, the plan is to eventually put down roots with a brick and mortar location, giving more people an opportunity to share in his dream.

"You know, I cook from the heart and I give my heart and soul into all my dishes and that's what I want people to feel, to take from my food truck," finished Trancoso.

