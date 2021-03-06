SimpliFries food truck opens doors, works to serve up smiles

COLORADO SPRINGS — SimpliFries food truck, a new mobile restaurant serving up American cuisine with a twist, is working hard to provide tasty grub while enriching the community it's a part of.

The new Colorado Springs food establishment is dishing out burgers and fries, with a strong emphasis on their savory fries, each batch of which are carefully crafted over a period of three days and then smothered in an assortment of tasty toppings.

According to the owners Jake Ainsworth and Dan Tinker, their new space was created in order to find a way to work for themselves and be present/give back to their community; a community which is reportedly already supporting this new venture.

The company's motto state very clearly that community and people come first and the way they have chosen to pursue their calling is via their fries and positive spirits.

"So when they come to that window and they're greeted and then they walk away with their food, I want them to know that they just went to a place that cares about them as an individual," stated Jake.

They hope to collaborate and promote any number of small businesses local to the area and are passionate about working with breweries towards mutually beneficial ends.

The grand opening event for the truck and its crew will be hosted on March 6th, and from there the team hopes to rapidly expand; with eyes set on Denver in the not-too-distant future and following that, everywhere else.

"We want to put people first on the map, all over the map," finished Dan.

For more information on this new business, CLICK HERE.