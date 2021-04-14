Mood Tapas Bar opens again following 2020 closures

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following closures due to the pandemic, Mood Tapas Bar has reopened for the third time since it's initial arrival on the downtown Colorado Springs culinary scene in January of 2020.

Getting off the ground during 2020 was a challenging proposition at best and restrictions paired with shutdowns made it impossible for Mood to stay open during this past year; however, the team at the fledgling business turned their challenges into learning experiences.

"Each time we shut down we would re-evaluate what we had done successfully, what we had not, [and] then we build on the successful things and try to eliminate the unsuccessful things so we can come back stronger every time," stated executive chef T.J. Curry.

Now open once again, as of the early weeks of April, Mood is moving forward, bringing jobs back into Colorado Springs, and serving up tapas.

The tapas bar, which is owned and operated under the same umbrella as the Bird Tree Cafe and District Elleven, is of course based on principles of good food and adding to the culinary diversity of Colorado Springs, but the restaurant also hopes to provide an engaging and optimistic space that can make people smile.

"We really want them to enjoy themselves, that's why we're called mood," commented Jimmy Porcadilla, general manager of Mood, "we're going to set the mood for you, we're going to give you the best experience possible here."

Decked out with a menu that cover a wide array of both food and drink options, the new-ish business is already finding its crowd.

Moving forward, Mood hopes to continue brightening Colorado Springs and getting more folks into the doors, so the business can find its groove and realize its potential.

"iI think that's what we kind of need at this time," stated Jimmy, "I think it's been a rough year for everyone and we just want everybody to be happy and we want everybody to enjoy themselves."

For more information on Mood Tapas Bar, CLICK HERE.