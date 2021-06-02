Mile High BBQ serves up Texas-style dishes with a smile

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mile High Barbecue, a Colorado Springs food truck specializing in Texas-style barbecue, had to push back their opening by a year; but didn't let setback after setback stop the dream.

Jeremy, who has decades of barbecue experience along with thousands of hours spent smoking meat, and Christina Botello (who are both from Texas originally) have been thinking, planning, and dreaming of jumping into the food business for quite some time.

The goal with this truck is to create a source of Texas-style meals from a Texan family that anyone can enjoy, but those from Texas can rely on to give them a sense (and taste) of the Lone Star State.

"So for me," commented Christina, "it's an opportunity to bring that taste of home to our Texas transplants here with us."

The original plan included rolling the truck out during March of 2020, but when COVID-19 shut everything down, that plan got put on hold.

Following months of delays, Mile High tried once again to open their truck near the end of 2020.

"We're getting ready to start and all of the sudden Colorado snow hits," stated Jeremy.

This final set of delays pushed the opening date of this truck to March of 2021.

Now, however, the truck is wheeling and dealing in tasty eats and hoping to make new friends with each meal served.

"We try to bring a lot of personality and that what we want to leave people with most of all," commented Christina.

"It kind of just warms my heart to know that they enjoy it," said Jeremy, "that they enjoy something that I've taken my time to do and put, basically, my heart into it."

The goal, a few years down the line, is to add another truck to their operation while also settling into a brick and mortar location.

