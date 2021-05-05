Mika's Pierogi Kitchen transitions into new, larger location

COLORADO SPRINGS — Demand for the tasty Polish cuisine created at Mika's Pierogi Kitchen, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in December of 2020, has soared to such heights that proprietors have been able to transition to a larger space, allowing them to take on more staff, seat more customers, and create even more pierogi.

From the time the new Polish restaurant opened through February, co-owners and married couple Dominika Mills and Zachary Short report a doubling in staff and food output; NOW that number will grow even more.

"We knew that the food would be popular, but we weren't expecting the amount of volume that we've done," commented Zachary in a February interview.

"It has happened rapidly," stated Dominika in the same interview, "I think I like it that way. I like to be thrown into deep water and get busy right away and bring on the challenges and take it a day at a time."

The dream of creating a restaurant that utilizes her family's recipes is something that Dominika has dreamed of for quite some time.

"We try to put love in our food and I hope that that's what these folks are leaving with," she commented.

While opening in the midst of a pandemic certainly posed challenges, both Dominika and Zachary also saw the opening as an opportunity to provide employment to several people who had lost jobs due to the changes in every field brought on by COVID.

With the opening of the new space near the Garden of the Gods, the Pierogi Kitchen can offer an additional five jobs to Colorado Springs locals.

The entire endeavor, according to the owners, has been carried forward by the support of the Colorado Springs community.

The current plan is to continue settling into their current location, making it more and more inviting.

Looking further down the line, both Zachary and Dominika hope to open a second location, reaching those in the Castle Rock area or those east of Colorado Springs, where they report a growing call for the Polish cuisine.

