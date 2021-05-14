Matchbox Candle Co. to open brick-and-mortar location

COLORADO SPRINGS — Matchbox Candle Company has been hard at work helping to provide good scents to Coloradans since launch day back in February of 2020 and is now looking forward to opening their first storefront this summer.

Entrepreneurs Tyler Pate and Jeremy Nosbush opened their first business, a painting company, back in 2019; then at the start of 2020 turned their candle making hobby into a second business.

Handcrafting soy wax candles with a variety of scents, these two enterprising individuals, with the financial backing of their first business, began distributing candles to Northern Colorado Springs and beyond.

Because of the timing of their initial start date (February, 2020), demand for their product wildly increased almost immediately; Coloradans first working from home, then staying indoors more often due to colder weather, and then shopping for holiday gifts for friends and loved ones.

They report that the amazing community support has allowed them to take their business from one that operates exclusively out of their personal studio or a farmer's market booth, to one that operates out of a fully realized brick-and-mortar location.

Having secured a storefront in Monument near the beginning of 2021, Matchbox Candle Company has been hard at work renovating the space and preparing it for an expected grand opening near the beginning of June.

The shop will, of course, feature an abundance of candles but will also make space to carry a variety of goods from other local vendors.

Far from being the final step in the journey for Matchbox Candle, the owners plan to host candle workshops and broaden the reach of their wholesale accounts in order to reach more of the United States.

