Good Grub by Taco: a food truck run by family

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you visit Good Grub by Taco, a Colorado Springs based food truck that started in February of 2021, you can expect to find a business that is not just family owned, but a crew made up of just that family.

Michael and Lindsey Morea have been dreaming of owning and running their own establishment for quite some time, and over the past year they took their dream and turned it into a reality.

The truck is now rolling out, run by three members of the family at most times and dishing out specialty breakfast and lunch foods to Colorado Springs.

"It's only me and my husband and we have three children that help out here and there so far, but we do have five kids, so eventually, they'll all be working," stated Lindsey.

Looking towards the future, the plan is to add more trucks to the venture and bring on more family.

"We really would just like to be successful enough to take care of our family and pay our bills and make sure everyone else is happy and having good food at the same time," commented Michael.

According to Michael, the community has been turning out with great support, allowing his family's dream to continue.

"I love the community, the people are so nice and been so helpful to us in helping us run our business," said Michael, "and without everyone out there, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

To learn more about Good Grub by Taco, CLICK HERE.