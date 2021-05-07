Gold Star Pies dishes out happiness to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gold Star Pies, a kitchen/food truck dedicated exclusively to the creation and peddling of pies, is out and about in the warmer weather, working to bring the community together over food and brighten the days of anyone and everyone who comes for a slice of their signature dish.

The small pie business, operated in Colorado Springs by Heather Briggs and her sister, offers everything from apple, to rhubarb, and all flavors in between, selling from their seasonal pie truck which has rolled out once again (as of April) for their fifth season.

"Pie is made to share," said Heather, "so it's the perfect food to take out and share with the Springs."

Heather's sister is not the only member of the family who gets involved in the process centered on pie, both sisters' children help to run the truck at events as well.

While the truck is only a few weeks into its spring season, Gold Star has been offering an extended Pie of the Month club (which also generally runs seasonally) in order to get folk their comfort food fix during the harder months of 2020 and the start of 2021.

Far from just making pies for the sake of pies (or cash), Gold Star loves the community involvement that goes along with giving someone a tasty treat that will brighten their day or evening.

"We don't just bang out pies to sell them and make money," stated Heather, "we really love the social aspect of having a food truck and that community of food trucks."

On top of simply operating under a sweet (pie joke) business strategy, Gold Star also donates a pie each month to a non-profit organization and promotes that group on their social media.

"It's a tiny thing but its one way we can use our voice and our platform to help illuminate what's happening in our community," commented Heather.

As the season progresses, Gold Star is sure to bring plenty of smiles and tons of pie to Colorado Springs.

"It's one of the the things we thought of when we first thought of doing a pie truck, how this be a tool that we can use for good," finished Heather.

