Distillery 291 receives awards, changes locations, and continues to grow

COLORADO SPRINGS — Distillery 291 has started 2021 with a bang, winning a major award, doubling their production space and capacity, and working to move their whiskey into more national and international markets.

Distillery 291, recently winning accolades in the 2021 World Whiskies Awards for the world's best wheat whiskey, is growing in major ways to meet the demands of their ever-growing customer base.

Michael Myers, the CFO and founding distiller for 291, started the company 10 years ago in a space measuring 300 square feet and featuring a single still.

Following a short stint in that space, the company moved to their well-known space on Tejon street in Colorado Springs, a space that measured approximately 7,000 square feet.

Now, as of January, the company has moved again and now occupies a facility that boasts 12,000 square feet. According to Myers, in approximately 12-18 months, the business will double its size again.

The new facility allows the company to bring on more equipment, and increase their production by massive degrees.

While 291's previous space allowed the company to produce 240 gallons of whiskey each week, this new space already allows them to produce 500 gallons each week. The current plan is to double that number again by September of 2021.

The company, based in Colorado Springs, has become a far-reaching entity, now selling in 39 states and the UK while also working on additional markets abroad as well.

The distillery is open for to-go cocktails, bottle sales, and whiskey tastings (which can be booked online).

