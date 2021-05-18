Corter Coffee Roasters works to provide comfort to coffee lovers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Growing out of their farmers market stall in 2020 to function out of a brick-and-mortar location, Corter Coffee Roasters is here to stay and is doing its best to bring comfort and good roasts to the Colorado Springs community.

the Colorado Springs startup owned and operated by Johanna and Kevin Corter, began experimenting with roasts during 2019 before diving into multiple markets. They debuted first in Canon City, then Woodland Park, and finally Black Forest.

"We had a really good reception and things just kept moving along and progressing," stated Kevin.

The positive reception continued to propel the small business to new heights through 2020, so that when the former owners of Inertia Coffee decided they were going to step away from their business, Corter Coffee took the plunge and stepped into the space in order to open their own storefront.

"I didn't see this happening for another two-three years," stated Johanna.

Corter Coffee is continuing their efforts to create a space that all visitors can call a home away from home.

Looking to the future, the goal is to continue branching out their distribution network.

Currently the Corter Coffee provides roasts for a few fire stations as well as a couple local venues. They hope to expand to provide for local hospitals and colleges.

To learn more about Corter Coffee, CLICK HERE.