Bramble & Brie: Charcuterie that brings folks together

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bramble and Brie started when friends enjoying a decadent charcuterie board together decided that they wanted to help pump an extra dose of positivity into a pandemic-shocked world. To do so, they brought meats, cheeses, homemade crackers, tasty jams, and more, all arranged in an aesthetically pleasing way.

The company really throws its weight behind the idea that you eat with your eyes first. Patti Brunk and Niki Scott work to arrange and prepare each box to not only taste stunning but also look dazzling.

The boxes feature a variety of goods, including unique tastes made from scratch; others are sourced locally, and some are researched and vetted for the proper taste before being settled into one of the lists of boxes that cover everything from seasonal shifts to date nights.

The company started more as a weekend hobby, but has taken off rapidly; the need for charcuterie boards and boxes far out-pacing what the creators had originally intended.

Currently, this charcuterie start-up shares kitchen space with Snowberry Bakehouse and Building Three Coffee. Their hope is to find their own space sometime soon as they continue to work towards their original goal of bringing smiles and helping draw people together over food and community -- even if that community has to be over a video call.

All ordering for the business is performed online.

For more information on Bramble and Brie, CLICK HERE.