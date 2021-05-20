Bale Bale Bistro pairs family ties with Honduran food

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bale Bale Bistro, a fully family-operated food truck that opened to the public during the first months of 2021, is working to bring tastes of Honduras to the Colorado Springs community.

The bistro on wheels, beginning as an idea for the Perez family during 2020 and brought to fruition during February of 2021, operates as a way for Tirza and Noe to teach their two kids valuable lessons about operating a business while also giving them their first job experience.

"This is all about family," stated Noe, "so we want to teach the kids how we manage to make money and how they can make money in the future."

Bale Bale operates with the family acting as staff, everyone in the small, mobile kitchen doing their part, making the food-based dream into a reality.

The food is inspired by Tirza's memories of visiting her grandmother, and she hopes to bring a taste of her country to any and all who visit the food truck.

"It's a dream come true," she commented.

Looking to the future, the goal is to eventually set down roots in northern Colorado Springs or maybe the Monument area.

