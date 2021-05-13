American Seoul Food brings recent graduate's dream to life

COLORADO SPRINGS — American Seoul Food, a Colorado Springs food truck dishing up Korean cuisine, is bringing to life the dreams of one recent UCCS graduate who just wants to share his family inspired recipes with Colorado.

Following his graduation in the spring of 2020, James Park began his search for a job and landed, with a great deal of effort and time spent, squarely in the food truck industry.

With the help of Dan Merceman, who hosted Park for a year when he first came to the United States for school 15 years ago, Park doubled down on his cooking dreams and worked to open his own food truck.

The truck opened in early April of 2021 and American Seoul Food is already reporting massive community support.

Now the goal is provide an authentic Korean cuisine experience for anyone and everyone and to bring smiles to those who visit the truck.

"i just want to put smiles on people's faces; whenever they taste my food, i want them to smile and i want them to go, so this is Korean food, this is awesome," commented Park.

Looking to the future, the hope is to someday add a second truck to the venture and maybe settle into a brick and mortar if everything continues to go well.

