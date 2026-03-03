Ronald McDonald House Executive Director wins News 5 Lighthouse Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Beth Alessio, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, has been named the latest winner of the News 5 Lighthouse Award for more than two decades of work helping families with critically ill children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado Beth Alessio poses with staff, volunteers, and News 5's Dianne Derby after receiving the News 5 Lighthouse Award

A volunteer nominated Alessio for the recognition, which honors those who go above and beyond to make their community better.

The Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs offers families a place to rest while their children undergo treatment nearby. Bedroom windows face the hospital where the children are being treated — a detail that has brought comfort to parents in their most difficult moments.

"(One mom) put a little Himalayan salt lamp in her daughter's room so in the middle of the night when she woke up she could look out the window and she could find her daughter's room," Alessio said.

Alessio describes the house as a place built on a foundation of love.

"We understand how hard it is to have a critically ill child and we can't imagine it or we have been there ourselves and we wanna help you through it," Alessio said.

Alessio has led Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado for 25 years. Volunteer Idgie Watkins, who nominated her for the award, said that kind of sustained commitment is rare.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado Left to Right: Beth Alessio, Idgie Watkins, and Sam Milam

"Not a lot of people can say they spend that much time working this tirelessly to help others in their community," Watkins said.

Watkins said Alessio's influence extends well beyond her own efforts.

"It starts with Beth, but it branches out to everyone who she hires to work here, all of the volunteers that are screened to work here," Watkins said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

Sam Milam, who has worked alongside Alessio for 17 years, said her leadership sets the tone for everyone around her.

"Her attitude really does set the tone as a leader for the rest of us to come alongside and every day we bring our best and lift families up," Milam said.

Milam said Alessio's involvement goes beyond managing the big picture.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado Sam Milam and Beth Alessio

"I would see her when I came in on the floor chatting with some of the kiddos and meeting at the table with the parents and so it wasn't just that she was in charge of the big picture she was engaged with everybody all the way along," Milam said.

When presented with the News 5 Lighthouse Award, Alessio said the recognition belongs to the people around her.

"I'm really honored that I received this nomination, but at the same time, the work happens because of everyone that you see behind and so many more that it's in our community that makes the magic happen here," Alessio said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

___

Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program A Colorado Springs city council vote to ban car camping is raising questions for a local respite care provider working to launch the city's first safe-parking program. Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.