News 5 Lighthouse Award winner helps homeless find path to stability

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Ben Johnson spends his days as part of CSFD's Communtiy and Public Health Division trying to help anyone they meet in the homeless community find a way out.

"A lot of time it starts with providing some water, providing perhaps some hand warmers, things like that," Johnson said.

It's a small gesture but it can make a big impact in creating rapport.

"The next time we see them we're still gonna say, 'Hey,would you like a water or are there any resources that we might be able to plug you in with?,'" Johnson said.

On the day we followed him and his partner, CSFD Crisis Navigator Anne Ledjte, through the city, they took us on a trail along Fountain Creek. They often see familiar faces, others new, always keeping in mind their work takes consistency and patience.

"We've been working with a veteran here for about a year who's been on the streets for several years and really struggled with substance use," Johnson said. "Over a lot of time and alot of work, we were able to work closely with the VA and just this past week got him into housing and he's just so thrilled and getting this place furnished."

Johnson and his team are grateful for the success stories but know some people do not want help.

"We see it all the time and, of course, we don't take it personal," Johnson said. "We continue to try to build rapport. We don't give up on people."

Johnson's loyalty and tireless determination was noted in his nomination for the News 5 Lighthouse Award. The anonymous writer said, "People like Ben are willing to roll up their sleeves and do the impossible work of facing the ugly and broken parts of this city, planting hope for those who feel unseen or unable to settle their mental illnesses and hardships."

Johnson's partner agrees. Ledtje says he pushes for answers from the homeless community when they say they do not want help.

"He wants an explanation and if that explanation doesn't make sense he'll challenge it," said Ledjte. "That's exactly what our community experiencing homelessness needs."

It's the kind of commitment to go above and beyond to help make his community better, that we acknowledge with the News 5 Lighthouse Award.

