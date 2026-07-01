VIEWER IMAGES: Aspen Acres Fire

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Aspen Acres Fire continues to burn along Highway 165 near Rye, prompting evacuations for many areas in southern Colorado.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 35,467 acres with 0% containment.

News5 viewers have continued to reach out with the latest on the blaze, including photos, videos, and resource updates.

WATCH: Viewer photos and videos of the Aspen Acres Fire burning near Beulah

Viewer photos and videos of the Aspen Acres Fire burning near Beulah

You can send us your photos and videos of the fire below. Remember - the priority is to stay safe!

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