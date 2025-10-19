Thousands gather in Colorado Springs and Pueblo for 'No Kings' rallies opposing Trump administration

COLORADO SPRINGS -- COLO. (NEWS5) — Thousands of people of all ages gathered in Pueblo and Colorado Springs Saturday for nationwide "No Kings" rallies, holding American flags and signs while voicing opposition to what organizers call "escalating authoritarianism" under the Trump administration.

The rallies drew hundreds in Pueblo and hundreds of thousands in Colorado Springs, with attendees saying they hope this won't be the last demonstration of its kind.

"This won't be allowed next year if things continue the way they are," said Ellen Macindoe, a rally attendee.

Participants said the event represented more than just holding signs or wearing costumes — it was about defending fundamental American values.

"I believe in America. I believe in the Constitution, and I believe in the people of our country," said Cindy Fesgen.

The rallies included voices from multiple generations, including young people expressing concerns about their future under continued Trump leadership.

"I still want to use my voice because I don't want Donald Trump to be the president anymore. And I just want him to be gone and maybe go to a different a different country to be president," said 8-year-old Naomi Robertson.

Tegan Searing, another young attendee, emphasized the stakes for her generation.

"What he's doing is not OK for our generation, if he keeps doing this. We're not going to have a very bright future, and we want our future," Tegan said.

Participants noted the diverse coalition that came together for the demonstrations.

"The fact that there are so many people that can get together, like one of the speakers was saying, there's so many different demographics, so many different economic statuses, everybody coming together and being able to have one kind of unifying thought that something needs to change. That's great," said Erin Halket.

The events were not without opposition. A group of counterprotesters showed up in Pueblo, and one drove through the rally in Colorado Springs.

Despite potential challenges, many attendees expressed determination to continue exercising their First Amendment rights.

"Democracy is about freedom of speech, and this is the ultimate act of freedom," Macindoe said.

Rally participants emphasized their commitment to defending constitutional principles.

"I may not agree with what you say, but I will stand up for your right to say it," said Donna Hickman.

