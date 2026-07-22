Share your Photos and Videos with KOAA News5

Have photos or video you think we should see? Share them with us in the form below, and we may just share them with our audiences on-air and online!

___

Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor A major decision made earlier this month by the City of Colorado Springs' Planning Commission is one that could impact the future of the city's growth to the east. Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.