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News5 partners with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Big R store through Dec. 21 to help make sure more children have a gift waiting under the tree
Big R Toys for Tots
KOAA News5
News5 teams with Big R and Toys for Tots to help kids this Christmas
Big R Toys for Tots
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News5 is partnering with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need.

You can help, too. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Big R store from now through December 21. Toys can be for children of any age.

Together, we can make sure more children have something special waiting under the tree on Christmas morning.

Big R drop-off locations:

Alamosa
148 Craft Drive

Cañon City
1711 Fremont Drive

Center
307 Worth Street

Colorado Springs
840 Spanish Bit Drive
5845 Constitution Avenue
2050 Southgate Road, Unit 100
165 Fontaine Boulevard

Conifer
25557 Conifer Road, Building 7B

Cortez
1319 Main Street

Elizabeth
650 Beverly Street

Evergreen
30931 Stagecoach Boulevard

Falcon
14155 E. Highway 24

La Junta
26980 W. U.S. Highway 50

La Veta
1010 Cherry Street

Lamar
8723 U.S. Highway 50

Leadville
401 U.S. Highway 24

Limon
150 7th Street

Monte Vista
105 Chico Camino

Pueblo
1020 Bonforte Boulevard

Pueblo West
155 W. Industrial Boulevard

Springfield
27520 U.S. Highway 287

Thornton
3904 E. 120th

Trinidad
2208 Freedom Street

About Toys for Tots: The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

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