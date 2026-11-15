News5 partners with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need

News5 is partnering with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need.

You can help, too. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Big R store from now through December 21. Toys can be for children of any age.

Together, we can make sure more children have something special waiting under the tree on Christmas morning.

Big R drop-off locations:

Alamosa

148 Craft Drive

Cañon City

1711 Fremont Drive

Center

307 Worth Street

Colorado Springs

840 Spanish Bit Drive

5845 Constitution Avenue

2050 Southgate Road, Unit 100

165 Fontaine Boulevard

Conifer

25557 Conifer Road, Building 7B

Cortez

1319 Main Street

Elizabeth

650 Beverly Street

Evergreen

30931 Stagecoach Boulevard

Falcon

14155 E. Highway 24

La Junta

26980 W. U.S. Highway 50

La Veta

1010 Cherry Street

Lamar

8723 U.S. Highway 50

Leadville

401 U.S. Highway 24

Limon

150 7th Street

Monte Vista

105 Chico Camino

Pueblo

1020 Bonforte Boulevard

Pueblo West

155 W. Industrial Boulevard

Springfield

27520 U.S. Highway 287

Thornton

3904 E. 120th

Trinidad

2208 Freedom Street

About Toys for Tots: The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.