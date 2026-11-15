News5 partners with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need

News5 is partnering with Big R stores and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter for children in need.
You can help, too. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Big R store from now through December 21. Toys can be for children of any age.
Together, we can make sure more children have something special waiting under the tree on Christmas morning.
Big R drop-off locations:
Alamosa
148 Craft Drive
Cañon City
1711 Fremont Drive
Center
307 Worth Street
Colorado Springs
840 Spanish Bit Drive
5845 Constitution Avenue
2050 Southgate Road, Unit 100
165 Fontaine Boulevard
Conifer
25557 Conifer Road, Building 7B
Cortez
1319 Main Street
Elizabeth
650 Beverly Street
Evergreen
30931 Stagecoach Boulevard
Falcon
14155 E. Highway 24
La Junta
26980 W. U.S. Highway 50
La Veta
1010 Cherry Street
Lamar
8723 U.S. Highway 50
Leadville
401 U.S. Highway 24
Limon
150 7th Street
Monte Vista
105 Chico Camino
Pueblo
1020 Bonforte Boulevard
Pueblo West
155 W. Industrial Boulevard
Springfield
27520 U.S. Highway 287
Thornton
3904 E. 120th
Trinidad
2208 Freedom Street
About Toys for Tots: The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.