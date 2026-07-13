Join KOAA, Walmart, and Pepsi as we pledge to work to end bullying in our communities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Kindness starts with one simple promise.

KOAA News is proud to partner with Walmart and Pepsi to encourage our community to stand together against bullying. Visit any Pueblo Walmart location and sign our Be Kind Pledge Wall.

KOAA 5 Members of Walmart are signing the anti-bullying campaign.

As a thank-you for taking the pledge, you'll receive a FREE Be Kind bracelet (while supplies last), courtesy of Walmart and Pepsi.

Together, we can create a community where kindness, respect, and compassion are stronger than bullying.

Every pledge represents one more person committed to making Southern Colorado a better place to live. Take the pledge at any Pueblo Walmart Location. Wear your bracelet. Spread kindness. Because one act of kindness can inspire another.

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