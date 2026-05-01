Help local military families in need through the Navy Federal Mission Meal Support Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Food insecurities affect us all. And it is affecting more of us every day. Navy Federal Credit Union is working to support our Military Families, and you can help.

Drop off non-perishable food donations at these participating Navy Federal Credit Union locations throughout the month of May.

To see other ways Navy Federal is celebrating Military Appreciation Month, visit Navy Federal Credit Union .

Join us as we work to support our Military Families.

Colorado Springs, CO branches (3 branches)

Markets at Mesa Ridge

6830 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain, CO 80817

Peterson Space Force Base

1139 Space Center Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

University Village

5278 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

