Fountain woman organizes donation drive for military families during government shutdown

A woman in Fountain is organizing donation drives to help military families struggling during the ongoing government shutdown, collecting essential items like shampoo, conditioner, dishwasher soap and dog food for those in need.

Kay Bannister recognized the hardship facing military families who aren't receiving paychecks and decided to take action in her community.

"There's so many people that are in need and if they can't even go and get a simple thing like a packet of toilet paper, it's sad," Bannister said.

Bannister began making calls to organize support efforts.

"Fountain is such a very tight close knit community full of civil service, government employees, and active duty and veterans and disabled veterans and it's always come together in a time of need," Bannister said.

VFW District Five Commander Travis Baker joined the effort after Bannister reached out for help.

"The goal is to help as many military families as we can reach out to as many military families as we can and assist them in their needs," Baker said. "You know, they don't want to hurt their pride by, you know, asking for handouts, but it's not a handout."

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is also seeing increased demand from veterans and active duty military members during the shutdown.

"With some military not getting paid recently, it has kind of put some families and military members in a tight spot," said Johnathon Timmons, a case manager at Mt. Carmel.

The center's food pantry operates on donations and is working to meet the higher demand for daily essentials.

Culley Hampton acknowledges the difficulty of seeking help but encourages other veterans, like himself, not to feel ashamed.

"You do in a way feel ashamed, but you shouldn't because you're if you're a veteran and you've served your country, there's no shame in that," Hampton said, "And to utilize resources that are provided to you for that because you served? Utilize it, take advantage of it. You deserve it. We've,we've earned it."

Bannister hopes the community will continue supporting those who have served.

"Let's all come together for those that help us," Bannister said.

She is now asking for businesses to reach out and offer a place to put one of their donation boxes. Travis Baker, and those at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fountain, will come pick up the donated items to then give to those in need.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is also asking the Colorado Springs community to come together and donate items for their food pantry.

People can donate those nonperishable food or everyday essentials to Mt. Carmel in Colorado Springs. Donations are also being accepted at the City Council building in Fountain or King Soopers on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

