King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin to memorial service in Scotland

Odd Andersen/AP
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort are driven along the Royal Mile towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 10:29:21-04

The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital.

A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind the hearse as the procession moves slowly toward St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Lines of people waited to file past the coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral began forming around dawn.

Charles flew to Scotland after earlier receiving condolences from both Britain’s houses of parliament.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so that members of the public can pay their respects.

