World War Two Veterans honored at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A special commemoration at Pikes Peak Cemetery on Wednesday, honoring the brave fighters of the Second World War.

The ‘Spirit of ’45’ is held every five years at the burial site, complete with a three-rifle salute, the playing of Taps, America the Beautiful, and the National Anthem.

“It’s all to remind us of the past so that we don’t forget any of what has occurred,” said Retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, LeRoy Trusty.

The event celebrates V-Day, the day of Japan’s unconditional surrender, which ended fighting across the globe. August 13th marked the day’s 80th anniversary.

Laying the commemorative wreath was Betty Evans, a widow to a World War Two veteran. Her husband, George Evans began his military career during WW2, as a bomber pilot. He re-enlisted during the Korean War, ultimately completing 26 years of military service.

“Very powerful, very proud of him, of all of them that served,” said Evans.

Though the number of WW2 Veterans are dwindling, Trusty says it’s as important as ever to pay respect.

“We need to keep those memories alive, and those that are still alive, we need to learn from them and understand what their lives were all about, and how they contributed to ending the war,” he said.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery is 1 of 156 cemeteries within The Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration. Each one of these cemeteries takes part in the ‘Spirit of ’45’ event every five years.

The next event will be on August 13, 2030, marking the 85th anniversary of Allied victory.

