Women's downhill training cancelled due to snow

The second training session for the women's downhill race at the 2022 Winter Olympics was cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Training was due to start at 11:00 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET). The race is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.).

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organizers have decided to cancel today's downhill training," FIS said in a statement on Telegram.

American Mikaela Shiffrin had previously stated her performance in the training sessions will impact her decision on whether or not to enter the women's downhill.

The men's giant slalom event is still going ahead, FIS said, although due to the snow the start intervals for the first group of racers have been lowered to one minute, 45 seconds, from two minutes.