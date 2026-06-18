Wildfire north of Penrose shuts down Highway 115, evacuation notice issued

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says that State Highway 115 is closed until further notice due to a wildfire.

There is a mandatory evacuation in place for all of Fremont County Road F45. A shelter for animals and residents is being set up at Pathfinder Park in Florence.

Drivers in the area are told to seek alternate routes. According to FCSO, fire crews are working to contain a fire near Mile Marker 20, in the area of Fremont County Road F45.

The fire is estimated to be 50 yards by 50 yards.

WATCH: Heavy smoke visible as fire burns north of Penrose

This is an ongoing fire, and we will update this article as we get more information.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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