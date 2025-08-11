Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wildfire near Manitou Springs contained Sunday, cause under investigation

In El Paso County, firefighters quickly contained a small wildfire near Manitou Springs over the weekend.
Manitou Springs Fire.jpg
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The cause of a contained wildfire in the Crystal Park area Sunday is under investigation, according to the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD).

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

According to MSFD, they assisted El Paso County and the Crystal Park Volunteer Fire Department in containing the wildfire, which was about 10 feet by 20 feet in size.

No injuries were reported and no structures were lost, according to MSFD. Officials also say there is no threat to the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call El Paso County Dispatch at (719)390-5555.

