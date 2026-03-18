Wildfire in Custer County prompts evacuations for nearby homes

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Emergency fire crews in Custer County are working to contain a fire on CR 182 off Verdemont, northwest of Westcliffe.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has received a request for a Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA).

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says that an evacuation notice has been sent to homes within two miles of the fire via Everbridge.

Sheriff's deputies are going house to house to check for anyone in the area, but say many of the homes are second vacation homes.

The fire is currently 20 acres and growing.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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