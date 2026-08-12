Evacuations lifted in Colorado City after multi-agency wildfire response

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Update as of 5:05 p.m.:
The evacuations have been lifted.
Sheriff's office officials say the fire is 100% contained and is approximately six acres.
Original coverage:
Several fire agencies are working to contain a wildfire off of Crow Cutoff in Colorado City, which has prompted evacuations for residents.
Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area 1/2 mile west of Crow Cutoff Road and northeast of Bondurant Road.
UPDATE AS OF 4 p.m. of Wildland Fire near Colorado City-- Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area 1/2 mile west of Crow Cutoff Rd., and Northeast of Bondurant Rd. (See orange area below).— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 12, 2026
The fire has been named the Sikes Ranch Fire. pic.twitter.com/J6IcAVmByl
There is now a reception center at the Pueblo County Parks and Recreation building (1650 Cooper Place) for those who have been evacuated. There is also an animal/livestock shelter open at the 4BarS (6675 Hwy 78).
The fire has been named the Sikes Ranch Fire.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the fire is roughly three acres.
Pueblo voters to decide on four sales tax ordinances
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