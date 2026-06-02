Volunteer wildland firefighters earn chainsaw certification in Colorado Springs ahead of fire season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteer wildland firefighters from several counties spent the weekend learning crucial chainsaw skills in Colorado Springs.

Black Forest Fire Rescue partnered with the not-for-profit La Foret Conference and Retreat Center for a multi-agency training.

Crews worked to earn the S-212 Wildland Fire Chainsaw Certification, a nationally recognized U.S. Forest Service training standard that qualifies fire and forestry personnel to safely operate chainsaws in wildland fire environments.

Firefighters also performed fire mitigation work by thinning out trees across the 350-acre property.

Tony Cerrone, deputy fire chief of the Black Forest Fire Department, said the hands-on practice is vital before fire season begins.

"Yeah, we are anticipating a hot, dry summer. The forecast suggests that we could be moving towards a drought, if that's the case, that creates a heightened sense of concern,"

Recertification classes for experienced firefighters who already hold the certification will continue this week.

___

'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign From Rocky Mountain to Sand Creek, more than 1,700 comments submitted at Colorado National Park sites overwhelmingly defended preserving difficult chapters of American history. 'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.