Unincorporated areas of El Paso County now under Stage II Fire Restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has announced unincorporated areas of the county are now under Stage II Fire Restrictions.

By law, Stage II Fire Restrictions are as follows:



All open fires and open burning are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, and the use of wood-burning stoves.

The sale and use of all fireworks are strictly prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited outdoors. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building.

The use of explosives is prohibited.



Updates on fire restrictions and guidelines can be found on the sheriff's office's website.

Violating these fire restrictions can result in a $1,000 fine. To report any suspected violations, you can call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

___

After 3 Years and Multiple Fires, This Historic Landmark Is Reopening The historic Navajo Hogan, a 91-year-old Colorado Springs landmark, is set to reopen next month after being closed since 2021. The new owners talk about the "leap of faith" required to restore the building and honor its unique history. After 3 Years and Multiple Fires, This Historic Landmark Is Reopening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.