Turkey Tracks Shooting Area remains closed this week due to fire danger

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Turkey Tracks Shooting Area will remain closed for at least another week as another round of Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger makes its way into southern Colorado.

***UPDATE**** Turkey Tracks will remain closed and conditions will be reevaluated on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, for possible reopening. https://t.co/V8h9fPkFxc — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) February 23, 2026

The shooting area is located in Sedalia off Highway 67 near the Teller and Douglas County line.

The range has a history of wildfires, with the United States Forest Service (USFS) reporting around five to 10 per year.

This caused several neighbors in the area to seek accountability from local leaders, asking them to close the range on high fire danger days.

According to the USFS, conditions at the public range will be re-evaluated on Friday.

