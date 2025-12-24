Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Turkey Tracks Shooting Area closed until further notice after fire Monday

A popular shooting range in Douglas County is closed until further notice after a fire Monday highlighted just how dangerous conditions are.
Turkey Tracks Shooting Area closed until further notice after fire Monday
Turkey Tracks Fire
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Turkey Tracks Shooting Area is closed until further notice following a small fire Monday, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.

The shooting area is located in Sedalia off Highway 67 near the Teller and Douglas County line.

The following agencies helped extinguish the fire:

  • Douglas County Sheriff's Office
  • Douglas County Office of Emergency Management
  • U.S. Forest Service

Due to the ongoing fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service made the decision to close the shooting range. The sheriff's office says a reopening day for the shooting range will be determined based on weather and fire conditions.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community