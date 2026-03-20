Teller County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at 8:00 p..m. Friday.

The following is prohibited, according to TCSO:



Open burning is banned on private and public lands in Teller County, State of Colorado, except as allowed by this Resolution.

"Open burning" shall be defined as any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, charcoal fires, all outdoor welding and cutting activities with an open flame, all explosives, firing of model rockets, use of fireworks, and the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris.

Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles

The burning of irrigation ditches

Except for ditches located within and surrounded by irrigated farmlands, where such burning is necessary for crop survival.

Burning of Rubbish

Rubbish includes paper, garbage, trash, useless waste, rejected or unused matter, organic or inorganic refuse, rejected or waste foods, offal, and tires



The resolution passed by TCSO does not include the following:



Use of gas, liquid or propane barbeques, gas stoves or lanterns that are at least 10 feet away from combustible walls or roofs, or other combustible materials.

Use of chainsaws with approved fire extinguishment equipment readily available.

Use of fires in fireplaces within buildings anywhere within Teller County.

Use of fused explosives on designated mining property or by special permit issued by the Sheriff

Commercial fireworks within city limits.

The restrictions will be in effect until further notice.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.