South Rim Fire burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park grows to 3,633 acres

BLACK CANYON OF THE GUNNISON NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The South Rim Fire inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park has grown to 3,633 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to a Monday update from firefighters.

The lightning-sparked fire was first reported Thursday morning on the canyon's south rim and forced the evacuation of the park and several other areas, including Bostwick Park.

The national park remains closed as 309 firefighters continue the battle the blaze with a variety of resources, including two aircraft, five crews, eight engines, two dozers and four water tenders, a Monday update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team (RMIMT) states.

Management of the fire was handed over to the RMIMT at 6 a.m., officials said.

Fire activity around the fire was moderate for most of Sunday, which allowed firefighters to work on handline on the north side of the fire. They also set up hoselays along the northwest while helicopters also worked the area dropping water to help reduce the fire from spreading. The fire was burning back into itself along the east side, fire officials said.

Inciweb

Firefighters said a thunderstorm with gusty winds caused the fire to become extremely active and unpredictable, forcing firefighters to reassess where they could safely fight the blaze.

Fire officials also said there was significant growth to the west and added they won’t have exact acreage until firefighters can get an infrared flight over the area.

On Monday, firefighters were going to assess the spread from overnight to identify where crews can set up containment lines. Along with dozer operators, crews will continue on the southeast portion to keep the fire from impacting transmission lines on the East Portal Road that provides power to Crystal Dam.

On the northeast side, firefighters will be monitoring any values at risk in the area since the fire was active and burning back into itself, they said.

Inciweb

Structure protection crews developed a structure protection plan for the Bostwick Park community and will begin implementing the plan on Monday.

Two water scooper aircraft have been ordered and were expected to arrive later Monday to help firefighters in suppression efforts, fire officials said.

Fire officials said cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected again Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with relative humidities in the mid-to-high teens.

“It’s possible to see a repeat of increased fire activity as seen early yesterday evening,” fire officials added.

Besides the closure of the national park, Highway 347 is also closed at the junction of Highway 50.

Anyone wishing to get updates on the South Rim Fire should call 970-773-5823. The line is staffed daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The South Rim Fire was just one of five separate wildfires burning across Colorado, including three others on the Western Slope which combined have over 6,000 acres. Two others in Delta and Mesa counties are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster declaration for the fires on Sunday, which frees up state and federal resources.

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.