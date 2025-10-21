Small fire burning on Fort Carson training area Tuesday afternoon

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A small fire is burning on the Fort Carson training area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mountain Post.

They say the fire is burning in the large impact area, and they are monitoring it. At this time, it is unclear how big the fire is, or if there is any containment.

Smoke can be seen from the road, especially near Gate 20.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit ReachWell's Website, and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

