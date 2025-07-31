Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slash piles available for public fire mitigation near San Isabel this Saturday and on September 20

United States Forest Service
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service will be conducting fire mitigation slash collections for property owners in southern Colorado on Saturday, August 2, and on September 20.

They say the mitigation will be happening in or near the following towns:

  • San Isabel
  • Beulah Valley
  • Rye

The slash collections will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days on Highway 78 at mile marker one. The highway runs through Beulah Valley.

