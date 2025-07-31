Slash piles available for public fire mitigation near San Isabel this Saturday and on September 20

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service will be conducting fire mitigation slash collections for property owners in southern Colorado on Saturday, August 2, and on September 20.

The Forest Service will be sponsoring 3 fire mitigation slash collections this summer for property owners in/near San Isabel, Beulah & Rye, Colorado. The event dates are July 27, Aug. 2, and Sept. 20. The collection time will be from 8am-4pm at the gravel pit on Highway 78, mile 1 pic.twitter.com/uffVUk1q3z — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 15, 2025

They say the mitigation will be happening in or near the following towns:



San Isabel

Beulah Valley

Rye

The slash collections will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days on Highway 78 at mile marker one. The highway runs through Beulah Valley.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.