Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Seven Colorado Springs firefighters helping fight wildfires on the Western Slope

Seven Colorado Springs firefighters have deployed to the western part of the state to battle a series of ongoing wildfires that have burned more than 160,000 acres combined.
Seven Colorado Springs firefighters helping fight wildfires on the Western Slope
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Seven Colorado Springs firefighters have deployed to the western part of the state to battle a series of ongoing wildfires that have burned more than 160,000 acres combined.

A four person crew is assigned to Mesa County to help fight the Turner Gulch Fire, which has burned just under 29,000 acres.

Turner Gulch Fire

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the crew will be providing structural protection and will serve as an initial attack team on any new fires in the area.

The other three firefighters, along with a Deputy Fire Marshall, are in Meeker to help fight both the Lee and Elk Fires.

Lee and Elk Fires

According to CSFD, they are assigned to structure protection and have been taking care of animals on evacuated properties.

CSFD.jpg

The Lee Fire has grown to more than 123,000 and is 4% contained. It is now the fifth largest wildfire in state history.

___

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it

The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community