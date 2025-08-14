Seven Colorado Springs firefighters helping fight wildfires on the Western Slope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Seven Colorado Springs firefighters have deployed to the western part of the state to battle a series of ongoing wildfires that have burned more than 160,000 acres combined.

A four person crew is assigned to Mesa County to help fight the Turner Gulch Fire, which has burned just under 29,000 acres.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the crew will be providing structural protection and will serve as an initial attack team on any new fires in the area.

The other three firefighters, along with a Deputy Fire Marshall, are in Meeker to help fight both the Lee and Elk Fires.

According to CSFD, they are assigned to structure protection and have been taking care of animals on evacuated properties.

The Lee Fire has grown to more than 123,000 and is 4% contained. It is now the fifth largest wildfire in state history.

