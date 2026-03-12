Red Cross recommends supplies to keep on hand in case of emergency

COLORADO (KOAA) — Some southern Coloradans over the years always have an emergency evacuation kit ready. The Red Cross has a list of the basic emergency supplies to keep on hand.

You'll need food, water and medicine for three days. The Red Cross recommends one gallon of water per person for each day. Make sure your food is non-perishable and easy to prepare.

Also, keep a NOAA weather radio and extra batteries in your kit in case all cellphone communication is down.

Don't forget to either have backed up or have hard copies of the following:



deed or lease to your home

financial documents

passports

birth certificates

insurance policies

For more information on survival kit supplies, visit the Red Cross website.

