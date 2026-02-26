Pueblo West Fire Department has extra resources on fire threat days

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo West Fire Department had extra resources on hand on Wednesday because of the fire threat.

On days like Wednesday, Pueblo West has a brush truck with three firefighters patrolling the area, looking for any signs of fire.

Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta says it's possible thanks to money from a sales tax that was approved by voters six years ago.

Chief Caserta says the department used the revenue from that tax to buy two more brush trucks, doubling their fleet to four.

"It gives us the ability to use specific trucks that would not normally be used in a structure fire area to actually fight the wildland fires," said Chief Caserta. "Take those trucks off the road and be able to get water to a wildland fire more quickly and be able to protect the homes that surround that fire."

The two trucks cost around $1 million combined. The department says they have responded to at least 30 wildfires in the past two years.

