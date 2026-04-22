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Pueblo Fire responds to fire burning in Fountain Creek near the Pueblo Mall

Pueblo Fire Responds to Fountain Creek Fire
KOAA 5
Pueblo Fire Responds to Fountain Creek Fire
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department is on the scene of a fire burning in Fountain Creek along Dillon Drive.

According to our crew on scene, the fire is along Dillon Drive near the Hart Drive intersection, next to the Pueblo Mall.

There is no word on how large the fire is at this time. Our crew on scene says the Pueblo Police Department and Sheriff's Office are on scene assisting with the situation. You can see a look from the scene in the video player below.

You are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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