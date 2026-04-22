Pueblo Fire responds to fire burning in Fountain Creek near the Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department is on the scene of a fire burning in Fountain Creek along Dillon Drive.

According to our crew on scene, the fire is along Dillon Drive near the Hart Drive intersection, next to the Pueblo Mall.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to a grass fire near 29th Street and Hart Rd, along the Fountain Creek river bottom. Heavy smoke is visible. No structures are threatened. No evacuations have been ordered. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/hdzWRuiGf6 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 22, 2026

There is no word on how large the fire is at this time. Our crew on scene says the Pueblo Police Department and Sheriff's Office are on scene assisting with the situation. You can see a look from the scene in the video player below.

You are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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