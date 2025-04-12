Pueblo Fire praises improvements at Lake Minnequa Park for aiding fire-fight

PUEBLO — First responders in Pueblo are praising improvements at Lake Minnequa Park for aiding their fire-fight Thursday night.

WATCH: Grass fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo 'under control'

The fire burned about 70 acres on the south end of the lake, and crews were able to stop flames from reaching any buildings.

Pueblo firefighters say recently paved trails provided easier access to the fire zone. The trails combined with mitigation work also provided fire breaks.

"We had... the construction traffic trail plus the concrete trail that really gave us a lot of area... to be able to manage and... stop it if it were to get close," said Tim Trujillo, a firefighter.

The Pueblo Fire Department says no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is so far undetermined.

