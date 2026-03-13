Pueblo Fire Department hosts town hall Thursday for wildfire preparedness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department is making sure people are prepared for wildfire season. They had a town hall meeting Thursday evening to address the problem.

You can watch the town hall in its entirety below:

The fire department says the National Weather Service has issued 21 Red Flag Warnings this year. The area averages about 19 annually.

The goal of the town hall is to let people know how the department is preparing for wildfires. It is also to let them know of the department's mitigation efforts, including their project at Lake Minnequa.

The department also wanted to let people know how they could help firefighters, which include the following:



maintaining their yards to give firefighters defensible space

letting them know if there is a wildfire in the area

signing up for emergency alerts

“I hope that people will take away about how they keep their homes safe, around the area, how to be fire wise, signing up for 911 alerts and just basic fire mitigation,” said Pueblo Fire Department’s Wildland Coordinator Isaiah Chaparro.

If you want to sign up for Pueblo emergency alerts, click here.

