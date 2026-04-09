Pueblo Fire Department battling multiple fires on the east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department says they're battling multiple fires on the city's east side, including a grass fire and a structure fire.

The department says the structure fire is minor and under control, while crews continue to work the grass fires on the Fountain Creek. Crews say the fire was moving in two different directions because of the calm weather.

The department says the fire is less than five acres.

You can view a video of the fires below:

There's no official cause at this time.

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